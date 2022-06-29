REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Coby White

The Chicago Bulls are shopping Coby White and the Los Angeles Lakers are the latest team to be involved int he rumors

Chicago Bulls’ point guard Coby White continues to hear his name be brought up in trade rumors this offseason. The latest rumor is now connecting the former lottery pick to the Los Angeles Lakers as it’s becoming increasingly clear that he is potentially being shopped by the Bulls.

According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, rival executives believe that the Lakers could be targeting White in trade talks and would be willing to part ways with Chicago native Talen Horton-Tucker:

The Lakers could also look to acquire players via trade, with rival executives believing Chicago’s Coby White could be a target. Moving Talen Horton-Tucker, a player whose ball-dominant skills are viewed by rival scouts as being redundant with the Lakers’ stars, could be a way to upgrade to suit the Lakers’ needs.

White has spent three seasons in Chicago after being a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA draft. His time here has been up and down, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from the three-point line in his career.

The guard has struggled with consistency on both offense and defense and missed crucial time at the beginning of this season with an injury. Does White fit in the Bulls plans? Chicago does need some help on the perimeter but they need consistency there, and White hasn’t always provided that in his career.

With a few needs, it’s likely White will be moved at some point this offseason and it could be a good move for both sides at this point.

