Kevin Durant is available for trade and the Chicago Bulls have made a call to Brooklyn to inquire about him

The 2022 NBA free agency period is off to a fast start with multiple deals being announced on Thursday night including Andre Drummond signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. But the biggest news so far has been superstar Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

That news broke on Thursday afternoon and the Nets are granting him that request and are expected to trade him soon. With a player like Durant available, teams are lining up and trying to toss their best trade package to Brooklyn.

And the Bulls might be one of those teams.

Per beat writer Joe Cowley, the Bulls were one of the teams that made a call to Brooklyn to inquire about Durant and a trade. Here is what Cowley wrote in his latest for the Chicago Sun-Times:

According to a source, the Bulls were included in that line of phone calls, despite Durant reportedly putting Miami and Phoenix atop his desired destinations. And while the reality of the situation was that the Bulls don’t have the profile of player or the quality of desired draft picks the Nets were looking for in a return package, it was more about the organization doing its due diligence. It also didn’t interfere with the Bulls’ main objective on Day 1 of free agency – which was to meet with unrestricted free agent Zach LaVine about a max contract that would keep him in Chicago for at least the next five years.

Now, the Bulls landing Durant seems like a long shot and the rumors are that Phoenix and Miami are at the top of his list. Chicago’s package would have to be huge as Durant will bring in a historic haul as he’s one of the greatest scorers in league history.

Will the Bulls have a new look again next year led by Durant? Stay tuned.

