Chicago Bears are Vegas’ most popular 2022 NFL bet but for wrong reason

Bettors don’t like the Chicago Bears to win many games this season

The Chicago Bears have been pummeled by analysts in the previous few months. Hot air coming from NFL prognosticators could power a balloon trip from ORD to LAS. Sports bettors are following suit in spades.

With talent depletion being seen at the wide receiver, offensive, and defensive line positions, the Chicago Bears have a long way to go to gain the public trust. Justin Fields will need to have a much better second year in order for the Bears to have a chance in most games. The challenge for Fields will be not having much help while learning a new offense under freshman NFL coordinator Luke Getsy.

Not a good formula for success this season. Bettors in Las Vegas are catching on and putting money where the public’s opinion is. Max Meyer wrote about the Chicago Bears betting position for Caesars Sportsbook:

Chicago’s win total opened at 6.5, with the over favored at -140 and the under at +120. While the Bears have remained at 6.5, the under now resides at -140 with the over at +120. Not only have the Bears received the most under money among every NFL win total at Caesars Sportsbook, it’s by a rather large margin. Chicago’s under has nabbed 67% more money than the next-closest under, the Falcons (O/U 5). Besides the Falcons, the Bears have collected at least twice as much under money as any other team. Among all Bears win total wagers, the under has attracted 79% of the total number of tickets and 95% of the total dollars wagered. There is nearly 18 times more under money than over money on Chicago’s win total. Along with drawing the most under money of any win total, the Bears’ under ranks second in tickets, only trailing the Jets’ under (5.5). That 95% mark makes Chicago the most lopsided under by dollars as well for any win total. Only five win total sides are more lopsided overall, and they’re all overs—Commanders (7.5) at 99%, Colts (9.5) at 98%, Ravens (9.5) at 98%, Saints (8) at 97% and Lions (6) at 96%.

That’s a lot of faith that the Bears’ will be awful this season. Hopefully, the haters will have to pay up. Meyer would go on to add that the Bears account for 7 of the 12 largest bets at the Caesars Sportsbook. The Bears are catching a lot of attention but for the wrong reasons.

A sign of what’s to come for the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are likely in for a long season. Unless general manager Ryan Poles is willing to part with some cap space cash this summer the Bears simply won’t have the talent to win many games this season. Fields and company are probably just going to be learning a new system and getting ready to compete in 2023 and beyond. Not looking good if you want to watch the Bears win seven games.

However, one of the earliest pieces of sports gambling advice I received was to bet against the public. Oddsmakers aren’t the kinds of folks you see on the streets asking for work or cash. The Bears have a favorable schedule. Seven wins in 17 games versus those opponents are within reach.

The Chicago Bears have a few months to tidy things up

Fortunately, the best news for the Chicago Bears is that the final roster isn’t complete. Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus have a chance to build a better roster that can win more games. What positions they decide to focus on is anyone’s guess. There are too many holes to plug this year.

If the Bears can add a few pieces for Fields, either on the offensive line or at wide receiver, the Bears will have a chance to win enough games for rose-colored-glasses Bears fans to collect some of the public cash.

