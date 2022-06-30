Mo Bamba appears to be on the Chicago Bulls radar as free agency is set to begin on Thursday

The NBA’s free agency period begins on Thursday and one of the names being connected to the Chicago Bulls is center Mo Bamba. The 24-year-old has spent all four seasons of his career in Orlando so far but appears to be set on moving on and finding a new home.

And that home might be Chicago.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote on the market for Bamba, naming the Bulls and Toronto Raptors among teams that will have interest in the center:

Mo Bamba appears to have interest from the Bulls and Raptors, among other teams in search of rim protection. After Paolo Banchero’s selection at No. 1, there’s also motivation on both sides for Bamba and the Magic to agree to terms on a new deal, sources said.

Then on Thursday morning, beat writer Joe Cowley reported that if it were Bamba’s choice, he’d sign with the Bulls. However, at the current asking value that feeling isn’t mutual, hinting that the Bulls may not want to pay that steep price to land the talented center.

Hearing if it was up to Mo Bamba he would be a Bull by tonight. Wanted to be a Bull on draft night '18, and that hasn't changed. Problem is feeling isn't mutual at his current asking value. As reported by @KCJHoop, Danilo Gallinari is in play. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) June 30, 2022

It’s clear the Bulls need some help with a true rim protector as Nikola Vucevic has struggled doing that so far in his time with the team. They do have some options out there and could very well look to find a bargain bin type player, which wouldn’t make sense for a team that thinks they are on the cusp of taking a step forward.

Bamba’s name is certainly one to watch moving forward on Thursday and let’s see if the two sides can come to a mutual agreement.

