Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn per multiple reports as the Nets seek to move the superstar

The NBA world is about to be shaken up once again just ahead of the start of the 2022 free agency period on Thursday.

Just minutes ago, news broke that superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn and the Nets are working on moving him. Durant signed with the Nets three years ago in free agency, joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn to try and form a super team. But injuries, among other things held the Nets back as they didn’t reach the Eastern Conference Finals in any of those three seasons.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The report is early but already there are sources saying the Phoenix Suns are a preferred destination for Durant while the Miami Heat have also been mentioned.

As for odds, the Heat lead the way at +300 while the Suns and Grizzlies sit at +500. But what about the Chicago Bulls? Their odds per FOX bet are +1500 as it’s a long shot to land Durant.

Either way, buckle up for a wild NBA free agency period…

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE