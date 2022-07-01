Derrick Jones Jr. returns to the Chicago Bulls, agreeing to a two-year deal

Free Agency is underway and the Chicago Bulls have been busy. Derrick Jones Jr. is the latest free-agent signing in Chicago. The Bulls brought him back for two years on a very team-friendly deal.

Shams Charania with the Athletic reported the news on Friday afternoon.

Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, with player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Derrick Jones Jr. was a useful piece on the bench last season and made an impact in the disappointing playoff series against the Bucks. Jones provides hustle, length, energy, and some shooting, all on a very team-friendly deal. Jones has bounced around a bit in his young career and even reached the NBA Finals with Miami in 2020.

Derrick Jones Jr. is known for his high-flying dunks and had one of the few memorable highlights in last season’s short-lived playoff run.

DJJ OVER GIANNIS 🤯 Reminder: Derrick Jones Jr. won the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest… 🎥 @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/bdDWC6dz7U — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 5, 2022

The Bulls have already brought back Zach LaVine and have added Andre Drummond since free agency opened yesterday evening. Many expect the Bulls to add more shooting around their core players. Expect the Bulls to continue being active as free agency progresses.

