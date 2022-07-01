Guard Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago as he’s agreed to a max deal with the Bulls on Friday morning

The 2022 NBA free agency period is still just under 24 hours old and while it’s been a quiet one for the Chicago Bulls outside of the Andre Drummond signing, the team made their ‘big splash’ on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Bulls and Zach LaVine have agreed to a five-year deal worth $215.2M on a maximum contract. The All-Star will remain in Chicago as part of the team’s core for the future, pairing him with DeMar DeRozan.

NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

There was talk earlier in the offseason that LaVine could be on the way out of Chicago due to his knee injury and a team like the Los Angeles Lakers were connected to the guard. But in the end, it made the most sense for him to stay with the Bulls as they were the only franchise able to offer him a maximum contract.

LaVine is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while making the NBA All-Star Game. It was his second-straight NBA All-Star Game nod with the Bulls.

