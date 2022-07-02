Should the Cubs trade OF Ian Happ at the trade deadline or keep him in their future plans?

The MLB trade deadline is approaching and there are several rumors surrounding the Chicago Cubs. The biggest name is catcher Willson Contreras who is going to be a hot commodity on the market. CP David Robertson is another name to keep on eye on as he has been lights out. There is another player on the Cubs who is quietly having a breakout season. 27-year old OF Ian Happ is batting .286 with eight homers and 37 RBIs. Not many reports have come out with his trade availability and it does pose a fair question. What’s going to happen with Happ?

Happ has been with the Cubs since he was drafted ninth overall in the 2015 draft. He broke out with 24 home runs in his rookie season back in 2017. He hasn’t shown that same pop the past few years but has amassed double-digit homers in every season. It’s hard to envision an effective Cubs lineup without him in the middle of it. Moreover, an outfield of Christopher Morel, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ offers speed, power, defense, and excitement.

Chicago is 31-46 with no hopes of the playoffs this season and possibly for the next few seasons. Last season, we saw the core pieces all traded with a couple of hours. Could this season be more of the same? Kyle Hendricks, Willson Contreras, and Jason Heyward are the only remaining players from the championship team. Hendricks and Contreras will be central in trade talks. If one goes, many will follow and the Cubs will be in a deeper rebuild.

Happ’s contract will expire at the end of the season, so if the Cubs do not plan to re-sign him, trading him for prospects would be the smart business move. The New York Yankees are reportedly interesting in bolstering their outfield and Happ would be a massive help. The Cubs and Yankees have done business before (Anthony Rizzo and Aroldis Chapman for example) so keep on eye on those conversations over the next few weeks.

A desire to remain a Cub is Happ’s goal, and no doubt, he has proven to be a key offensive player. However, the Cubs appear to be on the verge of another deadline where they will be sellers. It’s going to be a tough pill to swallow if Contreras, Happ, Hendricks, and Robertson are all traded when the deadline passes. Only time will tell.

