The Chicago Bulls have added another guard, agreeing to a deal with guard Goran Dragic on Sunday

After rumors that the Chicago Bulls may be finished adding players via free agency, they made a surprise signing on Sunday afternoon. The Bulls are adding 14-year veteran point guard Goran Dragic to their back court.

The Bulls are signing Dragic to a very team-friendly 1 -year deal as Shams Charania reported the details via Twitter:

Dragic is signing a one-year, $2.9M deal with the Bulls, sources said. https://t.co/f6VK9np1cf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2022

Goran Dragic has played for several teams throughout his career and should add another steady veteran presence to the Bulls. His playoff experience should also be of value to the Bulls. Dragic was a key piece to the Miami Heat team that reached the NBA Finals in 2020. He will also be reuniting with former Heat teammate Derrick Jones Jr. Dragic also most recently made an All-Star team in 2018 and should still have a lot to give the Bulls.

This signing may also raise concerns surrounding the health of Lonzo Ball heading into this season. This may also indicate a potential trade on the horizon. With the current roster, the Bulls have great depth at the point guard position. The Bulls will be adding Dragic to a list of point guards that already includes Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosumnu, and Coby White.

It will be interesting to see how the Bulls navigate the rest of this offseason. It is likely that the Bulls are now finished adding players via free agency.

