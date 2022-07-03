Could Jakob Poeltl be on the Chicago Bulls radar as a trade target soon?

With the first few days for NBA free agency complete, the Chicago Bulls haven’t made a big splash yet as they’ve been pretty quiet so far. Chicago signed Andre Drummound and brought back Zach LaVine on a max contract but still have needs for perimeter shooting and a wing player. But one name out there could be a viable option and that’s San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl.

The San Antonio Spurs are headed for a rebuild as evident by the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for a package of draft picks and players. Making the decision to go that route, it’s very likely that a player like Poeltl is available and the price may not be steep.

Poeltl is on an expiring contract but does offer value to a Bulls team that really needs a rim protector on defense. And already, one NBA analyst is connecting Chicago to Poeltl again:

Fischer mentions Chicago as a team looking for a rim protector when talking about possible Jakob Poeltl trade destinations. Chicago checked in on Poeltl back at the deadline. — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) June 30, 2022

Chicago did inquire about Poeltl ahead of the trade deadline last season but nothing came to fruition.

This time around with the Bulls looking to move Coby White who has one year left on his deal, swapping expiring contracts might be Chicago’s best move here. They would get a legit defender and rebounder while allowing White to go to San Antonio and prove himself for a new deal. Poeltl will also have the chance to prove he’s worth a new deal in Chicago and find a long-term home.

There’s still plenty of time left in free agency and this offseason for Chicago to make some moves and this one just might make the most sense to address a big need for the franchise.

