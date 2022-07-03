Chicago Cubs rookie Narciso Crook has a unique policy for signing autographs for fans

Narciso Crook, one of the newest members of the Chicago Cubs, has one policy on signing autographs. He asks for each autograph he signs, that the fan returns one good deed in the next two weeks.

“I give them a 2-week timespan so they’re in a rush to do it because if I see them again, they gotta do it again” said Crook. “For every autograph, that’s one more good deed.”

Crook acknowledged the platform given to fellow athletes is well enough to work on helping make the world a better place. “I just thought about it – what can I do to maybe help a little bit in our society and make this world a better place?”

Crook also mentioned that fans will reach out and update him on their good deeds and helping strangers. Crook sets to make a good example for fans, and future fans, not just in the sports world, but in everyday life.

He started the 2022 season in Des Moines, Iowa for the Triple-A Cubs and looks to take on his next big goal in the majors.

