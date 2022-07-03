Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong makes what could be the catch of the year

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been making a lot of noise this season in the Chicago Cubs’ minor league system. Crow-Armstrong is with the Cubs’ high-A affiliate in South Bend and hauled in a must-watch catch on Saturday night.

Crow-Armstrong covered an incredible amount of ground to make this play. It should be no surprise that he’s ranked as the 3rd overall prospect in the Cubs’ system. In his young minor league career, Pete Crow-Armstrong has maintained a .332 batting average and makes his fair share of dazzling defensive plays like this one.

Crow-Armstrong is also coming off his first 4-hit game for South Bend. The achievements are starting to pile up for PCA and fans couldn’t be more pleased.

PCA isn’t expected to appear in the majors until 2024. In the meantime, plays like this will continue to have fans excited for the future.

