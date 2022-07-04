Chicago Bears could lose this bragging point this season

The Chicago Bears will come into the 2022 NFL season as the league’s most winningest team. That record will likely not stand heading into next fall. The Bears currently have 783 wins in the NFL. That’s the most of any league team.

It’s a bragging point for Bears fans, but not for much longer. Jack Andrade, senior researcher for NFL.com wrote about which records were likely to fall this season. Andrade included the Bears giving up the most winningest mantle to a hated rival:

“The Bears and Packers comprise the NFL’s oldest rivalry, and the Packers have a chance to finally unseat the Bears as the NFL’s winningest team in 2022. The Bears franchise has concluded each of the first 102 seasons of NFL football as the all-time leader in regular-season wins by any team. The 1920 Decatur Staleys won a league-best 10 games, relocated to Chicago for a championship-winning season in 1921, then were renamed the Bears in 1922.

Seventy years later, Chicago entered the 1992 season with 85 more wins (561) than the Packers and Giants (tied for second with 476 wins each). However, 30 seasons of Hall of Fame quarterback play have allowed the Packers (782) to close the gap on the Bears (783) to one win entering the 2022 season. With a win (at Vikings) and Bears loss (vs. 49ers) in Week 1, the Packers could tie their division rivals and add a compelling subplot to the Week 2 Sunday Night Football Bears at Packers matchup.” Chicago Bears can get the record back in a few seasons Well yuck. Let’s hope the Chicago Bears don’t lose the record on Sunday Night Football. That’s all the booth will be talking about the whole game. And the Bears haven’t fared well against the Packers recently. The bright side of this is that the Bears will be able to claim the record back soon. Aaron Rodgers won’t be a Packer forever, and Jordan Love is probably not going to be the successor Rodgers was to Brett Favre. Justin Fields can use the fire he’ll feel this season to will the Bears back to the winningest spot in the next few years. The Bears should have the best quarterback in the divisional for the decade if FIelds is the quarterback Bears fans think he is.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE