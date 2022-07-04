Do the Chicago Bulls have a legit shot at landing Kevin Durant? The latest odds show there’s a at least a chance

The Chicago Bulls have been mostly quiet in free agency so far outside of signing Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, plus bringing Zach LaVine back. But is a big move on the horizon?

The latest odds in the race to land Kevin Durant, who asked for a trade last week, are out and the Bulls are listed as the third favorite team to land the 12-time All-Star with +1000:

The Chicago Bulls are now the 3rd favorite to be Kevin Durant’s next team at +1000. They’ve signed two of Durant’s former teammates. Speak it into existence. — Pat Hunt (@PatHuntJr) July 3, 2022

Should we expect the Bulls to pursue Kevin Durant?

While this isn’t much to lose your mind over, it definitely piques the interest of any Bulls fan looking to see a big change to the franchise. It has been three days since Durant formally requested to be traded out of Brooklyn, and there has been nothing but rumors and speculations on what deal Brooklyn will pull the trigger on.

The Bulls have not been completely stagnant during this Free Agency period, but have yet to make the big splash everyone has been waiting for. In signing Durant’s former teammates Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond, the possibility of Durant putting on a Bulls jersey is not just a pipe dream. However, the more interesting question remains: Who would the Bulls give up in order to get Durant?

There have been numerous made-up trade scenarios floating around already, and most of them consist of Chicago getting rid of most of their young talent (ie. Draft picks, Patrick Williams, Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Dalen Terry). Such a big trade could also result in Chicago shipping away one of their leaders in DeMar DeRozan.

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend comes to a close, we can expect Brooklyn to find a landing spot for Durant this coming week.

Averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists for the Nets last season, the 33-year-old Durant has not lost a step in his game and continues to get better every year. The former two-time Finals MVP will be entering his 15th year in the league with his third new team since being drafted back in 2007.

