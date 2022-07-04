Starter Drew Smyly will make a rehab start for the South Bend Cubs on Monday as he inches closer to a return

The Chicago Cubs could get a boost to their rotation soon. Pitcher Drew Smyly is expected to make a rehab start for the South Bend Cubs this Independence Day as they are set to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The 33-year-old was placed on the injured list with an oblique injury and having not pitched since May 30th against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smyly was hoping for a career resurgence after missing significant time over the years before bouncing back with the Braves last season.

He joined the Cubs organization in 2018 after signing a 2-year, $10 million contract, but hadn’t pitched a game for the North Siders until this season.

It’s unsure how long the lefty will go for in Monday’s game but we will definitely get to see the improvement and status of his pitching. It’ll be a 6 game series, as well as Chicago’s first rehab appearance in the 2022 season. It was said Smyly was ahead of schedule, to return to All-Star break. As it is, the recovery looks to be on schedule. This start also comes when the Cubs will have Seiya Suzuki back after injuring his left ring finger on May 26th versus the Reds.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE