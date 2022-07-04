Seiya Suzuki hit an inside the park home run for the Chicago Cubs in their loss to Milwaukee

In his first game back since being on the Injured List, outfielder Seiya Suzuki scored what was at the time a big run for the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning. And it wasn’t an ordinary run.

With Josh Hader on the mound, Suzuki lined a ball into the gap where it hit the corner wall and took a weird bounce. That allowed Suzuki not only to head into third but make the turn for the plate and score on an inside the park home run.

Watch as Suzuki gets the go-ahead run at the time off of Hader who had a 1.05 ERA going into Monday’s game:

Go-ahead inside-the-park home run for Seiya Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/hLqj5Idd4i — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2022

That was the seventh inside-the-park homer of the season in all of Major League Baseball. It was also the first Cubs’ inside-the-park home run since Javier Baez hit one in 2017.

Seiya Suzuki's home-to-home time on his inside-the-park HR was 15.40 seconds, the 3rd-fastest on an inside-the-park HR in MLB this season (out of 7) It's also the fastest of the Cubs' 3 ITPHR tracked by Statcast (since 2015) — 2017 Báez, 2016 Rizzo — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 4, 2022

The Cubs blew their 2-1 lead in the 9th inning, but this play from Suzuki has been one of the most exciting plays of the season. Runs were hard to come by in this game. Starting pitchers Justin Steele and Eric Lauer allowed a single run each and matched each other with nine strikeouts.

The Cubs ultimately lost in 10 innings after former Cub Victor Caratini hit a 3-run walk-off homer.

In his first game back, Seiya Suzuki went 2-4 with a single and this hectic inside-the-parker. The Cubs are back tomorrow night for game 2 of this series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE