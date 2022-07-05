Michael Jordan will grace the cover of a special edition for NBA 2K23 which is set to release this September

Michael Jordan is back.

Well, sort of. The G.O.A.T. will once again grace the cover of the NBA 2K video game for the 2k23 version later this year, the publisher confirmed on Tuesday. Jordan will be on the cover of the Michael Jordan Edition and the limited Championship Editions that will release on September 9th.

But it’s not just the 23 that got Jordan on the cover. The game says that Jordan’s spirit matches the theme for the game’s campaign mode.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K via IGN.

Each year the game releases the normal version but does have a special edition version that features bonus content for users. This year, the Championship Edition is a brand new tier that also includes access to NBA League Pass. If you were a fan of the iconic Jordan challenges from NBA 2K11, then you’ll be happy to know that those challenges are returning for this year’s game as well including new challenges from Jordan’s career including the Olympics.

Check out the teaser trailer for Jordan on the cover here:

More info about the game will be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to the release.

