Brian Urlacher had this to say about Bears quarterback Jay Cutler

There is still a lot of pain in Chicago about the Chicago Bears not winning a Super Bowl while Brian Urlacher was a part of the team. Many great talents were wasted by the Bears during the 2005-2013 seasons. Watching those teams lose the Super Bowl, and the NFC Championship to a rival were the two greatest disappointments of my life as a sports fan.

Some bitter Bears fans have taken to lashing out at Jay Cutler for leaving the 2011 NFC Championship Game early. The Bears were down at the time. People accused Cutler of quitting. Brian Urlacher is having none of that criticism.

Urlacher defended Cutler on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast last week. Here’s what Urlacher had to say about the controversial early departure:

Wow Urlacher was said to not be overly fond of JC but he just killed the whole quit on his team narrative right here! 😮 @BrendanSugrue #bears pic.twitter.com/JpgQgiIWHo — Jonathan A (@JonathanAHand) July 5, 2022

He tore his MCL in the second quarter and kept trying to play. The media said he just copped out because they were getting beat. Whatever… No, Jay was tough. I don’t care what anyone says, that dude, he dislocated his thumb the next year and played the rest of the game. Don’t tell me he’s a bitch, he ain’t no bitch. He was hurting our team by being in there because he couldn’t throw, he couldn’t step into a throw with a torn MCL. You talk about a guy who can make any throw? That’s the guy right there. In practice I would be like, ‘holy shit, holy shit’. How’s he getting those balls in there? It was unbelievable to watch him throw the football. But we just couldn’t get it all together. I don’t know what it was, but we just couldn’t figure it out the couple of years we had him.

Bears fans need to listen to Brian Urlacher and appreciate Cutler’s talent

The clarity Brian Urlacher provided should close the book on Cutler not playing the second half of the NFC Championship Game. Having a torn MCL seriously alters how you can play the quarterback position. Caleb Hanie had a couple of bad picks but also threw a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That’s probably something Cutler would not have been able to do if he stayed in.

It makes no sense that Cutler would want to leave the NFC Championship game. Professional athletes work insanely hard to perfect their craft. Players that get to a starting spot in the NFL get there because are ultra-competitive. Cutler wouldn’t have left if he thought he could get the Bears to the Super Bowl.

