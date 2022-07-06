The Chicago Cubs are already being linked to start shortstop Xander Bogaerts ahead of free agency next season

With a big off-season coming up for the rebuilding Cubs, they’ll have some money to spend. Slated around $91.5 million on the books for the 2023 season (as of now), Chicago will have spending power to add pitchers and bats.

One name that has come up is Boston Red Sox stud SS Xander Bogaerts.

According to Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Cubs are a team that should be in on the star shortstop if he does hit free agency:

“Several executives are predicting” that the Cubs will land shortstop Xander Bogearts,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote recently. Nightengale pointed out that Cubs’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was a high-ranking member of the Red Sox front office when Bogaerts was initially signed as an international free agent in 2009.

Bogaerts, 30, has spent his entire career in Boston, winning two World Series as well as earning three All-Star nods and four Silver Slugger awards. His contract has an opt-out after this season which many believe he will execute. This season, Bogaerts is hitting .319 with seven homers and 34 runs batted in. He has been consistently great over his 10-year career.

The Cubs already have Nico Hoerner as their SS and he has been playing extremely well on both ends.

However, if a player like Xander Bogaerts is available and the Cubs are able to get him at a modest price, Nico can always slide over to second base. A bat like Bogaerts in the middle of the Cubs lineup would be a huge boost paired with Seiya Suzuki (and hopefully Willson Contreras). With the trade deadline approaching, Chicago could shed more payroll. Keep an eye on Bogaerts as a potential fit for the Cubbies.

