Will Marko Simonović be a contributor for the Chicago Bulls this season?

After only appearing in 9 games last season for the Chicago Bulls, Marko Simonović is working hard to find a place in the Bulls’ rotation. The 22-year-old center was selected 44th overall by the Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft. He debuted a year later and still hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA.

Simonović spent most of the 2022 season bouncing back and forth between the end of the Bulls bench and the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G-League affiliate. Many are hoping Patrick Williams will make a huge jump this season in terms of development. Meanwhile, Simonović, who is only in his 2nd season, seems to have become a forgotten asset. If Marko Simonović can be efficient and contribute off the bench, it would be invaluable to the Bulls’ success this season.

With the current roster, Simonović would likely be the fourth center behind Nikola Vučević, Andre Drummond, and Tony Bradley. Fortunately for Marko, the Bulls may be seen as undersized and thin at power forward. Outside of Patrick Williams, the Bulls do not have a forward taller than 6’8″. That makes it likely that if Simonović sees decent minutes, he will be alongside Nikola Vučević or one of the other aforementioned centers.

Nikola Vučević has become something of a mentor for Simonović. This pair of Montenegrin centers have been working out together quite a bit this offseason.

Chicago Bulls center Marko Simonović said that he's been in the gym everyday. Marko: "I'm ready to work. I'm working everyday to be better and get some minutes in the NBA." Simonović said that Nikola Vucevic is his mentor and called him his big brother. (Via @chicagobulls) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 5, 2022

Simonović nearly averaged a double-double last season with the Windy City Bulls. He posted 17 ppg and 9.8 rpg in 28 games with Windy City. Two things that the Bulls have been hoping to add during the offseason have been rebounding and shooting. Simonović could possibly supply both off the bench if given the opportunity.

Before coming to the United States, Simonović shot 41% from the 3-point line while playing in the Adriatic league. In the G-League, he only managed to shoot 27% from deep. That number will definitely need some improvement if Simonović is to crack the Bulls’ rotation. Rebounding has always been a strength for Marko Simonović and will likely continue to be. The 6’11” center has added some muscle that should serve him well amongst the other centers of the NBA.

Marko Simonovic said he’s up to 240 pounds. Weighed 215 when he arrived to NBA. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 5, 2022

Marko Simonović capitalizing on his potential this season would make up for a relatively underwhelming free agency period for the Bulls. The Bulls have added PG Goran Dragić and C Andre Drummond so far. It seems unlikely they will conduct any more free-agent signings at this point.

It’ll be tough for Simonović to crack the Bulls’ rotation. If he can do so, his rebounding skill and shooting potential can benefit the team greatly. It will be interesting to see if he is able to make a decent leap this season into becoming a serviceable option off the bench.

Marko Simonović will be a main contributor to the Bulls’ Summer League roster alongside recent 1st-round draft pick, Dalen Terry. Simonović and the Bulls begin their Summer League campaign on July 8th against the Dallas Mavericks.

