The Ottawa Senators have acquired star center Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the 7th overall pick in this year’s draft, the 39th pick, and a 2024 3rd round selection.

DeBrincat, a former second round pick, put up 41 goals and 78 points through 82 games last season. It was made clear that the Blackhawks were heading into a rebuild this offseason, this being the biggest move they could make to take those steps. DeBrincat only being 24 means he could have a very long and productive career in Ottawa, especially if he decides to re-sign after next season.

The question is certainly going to arise, why give up a young, franchise centerman to start a rebuild? One would think that someone of Debrincat’s age and talent would be exactly the kind of player you would want to build a team around. Instead, the Blackhawks go the way of the Phoenix and choose to burn him in the hopes of building a better team from his ashes. Whether or not this is the right idea may not be clear for many years, but there is no guarantee that the 7th or 39th pick will yield a player anywhere near his caliber. There’s an even lower chance of that happening with the third rounder in 2024.

Alex DeBrincat put up 307 points in 368 games with the Blackhawks. Amazing numbers, especially for someone this early in their career. Someone of his caliber being selected is a bit of a long shot, especially in what is considered to be a slightly weaker draft class than usual.

Also, for anyone keeping track, DeBrincat was also the 39th selection of his draft year. Maybe the magic will line-up with that pick, but coincidence is a hard thing to get excited about.

Possible Picks at 7th overall

One player who sparks some interest to go around #7 is Matthew Savoie. The center put up 90 points in 65 WHL games last season. He’s been projected to go as high as 3rd overall and as low as 19th overall, so maybe he’ll fall right into that sweet spot. He has been one of the most highly touted players of his draft class and could be a potential steal. Plus only being 5’9″ and 180 pounds, Blackhawks fans wouldn’t have to get used to a huge change in the size of their star center.

This is of course speculation, and there are plenty of other players that could be taken their like Cutter Gauthier and Joakim Kemmell, but it’s real fun to think about who the newest member of the Chicago Blackhawks might be.

