Take a look at the newly acquired free agent, Andre Drummond, and his best games in the NBA

The Chicago Bulls added depth to their frontcourt by signing 28-year-old veteran big man, Andre Drummond this summer. Drummond is a well-known center in the league with ten years under his belt in the NBA. The 6’10”, 279-pound center has seen both his playing time and stats drop in the last couple of seasons and has played for four different teams in the past two years.

However, the Bulls did not hesitate to offer him a 2-year 6.6 million dollar contract heading into the 2022-2023 season. With centers such as Nikola Vucevic, Tristan Thompson, Marko Simonovic, and Tony Bradley, the acquisition may help Chicago around the glass, while also giving the team some much-needed size down low.

Andre Drummond has quite the resume if you ignore his low-basketball IQ plays and clumsiness around the rim. There was a time when Drummond was dominating the paint for multiple seasons behind his blocking and rebounding skills. The two-time All-Star has led the league in total rebounds and rebounds per game for four consecutive years (2015-2019).

For those unfamiliar with Andre Drummond and what he could possibly bring to the table, you’ve come to the right place, as we take a look at his best performances throughout the past ten years.

