Kirby Dach has been traded from Chicago to Montreal on Thursday night

The Chicago Blackhawks are making some moves to acquire more draft capitol on Thursday night and Kirby Dach isn the latest player on the move.

Just hours after the team traded Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa, they parted ways with Dach to land the No. 13 overall pick and No. 66 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The trade was a part of a three-team deal as the Habs traded Alexander Romanov and pick 98 to N.Y. Islanders for pick 13. They then turned around and sent that pick to Chicago for Dach.

Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Montreal for pick No. 13 and No. 66. Whoa. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 7, 2022

The Blackhawks are clearly rebuilding under new GM Kyle Davidson as he’s starting to tear down the roster and try to acquire more draft capitol along the way. The moves come following an offeseason in which the team traded their first round pick and then signed Seth Jones to a long-term deal.

At least they are picking a lane now and we have to wonder…who is next?

