What packages could the Chicago Bulls offer in a trade for Kevin Durant? We explore a few scenarios

Kevin Durant has once again made waves in the offseason. Just days after Kyrie Irving re-signed with the Nets, Durant requested a trade according to his business manager Rich Kleiman. The 34-year-old superstar signed a 4 year, $192 million extension with the Nets last offseason.

Kevin Durant is an interesting player speaking in terms of trade value. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest stars and a clear-cut top-three player in the league, but that’s not the only thing that makes him so valuable. He’s shown the ability to adapt and excel in any situation he’s placed in because of his offensive versatility. Durant alone gives coaches a multitude of options that greatly broadens the capabilities of any offense. You can run the entire offense through him, use him as a constant secondary threat alongside another star, or as a trump card to close out games in isolation. If you need it, he can do it.



That being said, Brooklyn will have an Everest-esque asking price for Durant. Although all 29 teams are practically guaranteed to call, few will have the assets necessary to make a trade happen. While getting Durant to Chicago is unlikely, what packages could the Bulls put together to make it happen?

Trade Scenario 1

Nets Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Bulls’ First Round Pick (via Portland)

Bulls Receive: Kevin Durant



In this scenario, Brooklyn is incentivized by its ability to remain competitive. DeRozan, who put up MVP-caliber numbers this season, could step into the role left open by Kevin Durant as a scorer. Alongside Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, the Nets’ DeRozan could complete a dangerous big three. Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams would be valuable off the bench as well. Both players play both sides of the ball and have shown significant growth this past season. They’d give the 19th-ranked defense a much-needed boost off the bench.

Trade Scenario 2

Nets Receive: Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Bulls’ First Round Pick (via Portland)

Bulls Receive: Kevin Durant

This package offers the Nets a lot of flexibility. Vucevic is on an expiring contract, allowing the Nets to flip his contract at the end of the season or free up some cap space. They’d get a full year with an all-star center paired with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, along with draft capital and two very solid players off the bench.

While the Chicago Bulls’ chances of landing Kevin Durant are slim, they’ve been reported as the third favorite to trade for Durant. There’s a legitimate chance that the 12-time all-star will be playing in Chicago next season.

