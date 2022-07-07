Former White Sox ace Chris Sale is back at it again with another strong show of emotions

For some people, old habits definitely die hard as former White Sox ace, now current Red Sox hurler Chris Sale displayed his passion for the game this past Wednesday night. He was on the mound for Boston’s AAA-affiliate Worcester Red Sox, in what was supposed to be his final rehab start before coming back to Boston.

Sale pitched only 3⅔ innings and allowed one run on three hits, striking out five. But that one run he allowed came thanks to a bases-loaded, two-out walk in the fourth. That was his fifth and final walk before he exited the game, rather passionately to be honest.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

“I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out,” he explained to the Associated Press after the game.

Yeah, okay.

Sure, after a shaky outing any pitcher will let off some steam either in the dugout or clubhouse. But we’re talking about Chris Sale here. Full-time MLB pitcher, seven-time All-Star, and part-time clubhouse “tailor.” Well, maybe the latter was just a short-lived hobby after Sale threw a tantrum over his disdain regarding the White Sox’s throwback uniforms in 2016.

At that time, the White Sox were planning to outfit the team in the old 1976 collared navy and white uniforms. Sale wanted no part of that effort, claiming that they made him feel uncomfortable. And in a bonkers show of solidarity, he took a knife to his jersey – and every other one in the whole clubhouse, prompting a five-game suspension and what was likely the final straw that sent him packing for Boston later that year.

This time thankfully, no throwback jerseys seemed to be harmed during this event.

