A new Christopher Morel bobblehead has been released by FOCO

What was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Chicago Cubs has been exactly that. At the time of writing this article, the Cubs record stands at 34-48, all but erasing any thoughts of postseason baseball for the Cubbies. But not all has been bleak for the team this season as a few players have put together solid first half campaigns including Ian Happ, Wilson Contreras, and David Robertson. While some (if not all) of these players will be traded away to a contender prior to the MLB trade deadline, there is one player who has really emerged as a potential future star that the Cubs will not be dealing, Christopher Morel.

Morel has put together a potential Rookie of the Year campaign over the course of the first half of the season. He has a slash line of .272/.343/.489 to go along with his 8 home runs and 23 RBIs. His offensive stats are impressive but Morel is a complete player, with above average defensive skills and versatility with the ability play the infield and outfield at a high level.

FOCO just released a super limited Christopher Morel Chicago Cubs Rookie Bobblehead that has just 72 pieces. The bobblehead features Morel in an action pose as he stands atop a thematic rookie base. It stands at 8in tall and retails for $70.

Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each one is handcrafted and hand painted, so no two are the same. With the bobblehead being so limited, it is going fast, so don’t wait to preorder yours from FOCO.com here! While you’re there, check out the rest of their Cubs gear!

