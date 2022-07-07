Chicago Bears WR David Moore arrested on Monday in Texas.

Yet another offseason mishaps from the Chicago Bears as wide receiver David Moore was arrested on Monday in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, according to KXII.

#Bears WR David Moore was arrested on 7/4 on drug and weapon charges, per reports. (@kxiitv). Moore had a chance to make an impact in Chicago in 2022. The Bears WR room takes a hit. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) July 7, 2022

According to the Gainesville Police Department, via TMZ Sports, Moore was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Ford at the drive thru of a local Taco Bell late Sunday night. After making contact with Moore, officers found in his possession “a package of THC edibles and three pistols.

This marks the third incident with the law involving a current Chicago Bears player with wide receiver Byron Pringle being arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license on April 24th and line backer Matt Adams being arrested for a misdemeanor gun charge on June 23rd.

No comment has been made by the Bears or Moore at this time. The wide receiver signed a one-year deal in Chicago on April 21 after spending last season with the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos and Packers. The WR room is the Bears takes a hit yet again, this may signal a change or a bold move for GM Ryan Pace to make in the coming future.

