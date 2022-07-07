Bears QB Justin Fields works out with Chad Ochocinco

Bears QB Justin Fields worked out with Chad Ochocinco and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

One of the few bright spots in another disappointing season for the Chicago Bears has been QB Justin Fields. Having shown flashes of greatness, there’s hope for Bears fans that the franchise has finally found a signal-caller that can lead the bears to success and the best option at the position since Jay Cutler.

Entering his second season as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears, its looks like Fields is getting some help from an two-time all-pro wide receiver in Chad Johnson.

Fields and the current Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, CJ Stroud, are putting in some work and learning from one of the most influential and charismatic wide receivers of all time. The 10-year veteran hauled in 766 receptions scoring 76 touchdowns in 166 games.

After the below average season where he posted a 2-8 record, throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (7), Fields has been the talk of the offseason and a big step forward for the Bears as a franchise. Having a new Head Coach in Matt Eberflus and a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, teammates are sounding off on the difference from a year ago.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney tells ESPN,

“He wants to take over the league,” Mooney said. “He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in the league. He’s taken the stride to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there, and his success is my success. So, as long as he’s doing good, I’m doing good, we’re all doing good.”

Preseason stories aside, having former superstars like Chad Johnson working with the future of a franchise is always a great sight to see for all Bears fans. Especially in a city that has been looking desperately for a franchise superstar, Justin Fields could finally be the answer the Bears have been looking for.

