A White Sox Star is Born – Oscar Colas is headed to the Futures Game

The future of baseball is looking very bright. There are some truly talented prospects on the horizon. And we get a glimpse of that future each year at the All-Star Futures Game. This year, Oscar Colas, no. 2 on the White Sox’s top prospects, will be representing the White Sox.

Watch the stars of tomorrow before they reach the bigs! Here are the rosters for the 2022 Futures Game. pic.twitter.com/39yGm83UME — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2022

International outfielder, Oscar Colas, has had a long journey to White Sox outfielder. Overseas, he played for leagues in both Japan and Cuba. He has even spent some time pitching. Though he says those days are in the past.

“Pitching is in the past for me,” said Colas through interpreter Billy Russo on Tuesday. “The last time I pitched was my first year in Japan. When I signed with the organization, they told me they weren’t interested in pitching, and I wasn’t really into it then. It was an easy decision. My focus for now is just being an outfielder.”

Colas, the 23-year-old Cuban outfielder, currently plays for High-A Winston-Salem. He’s hitting .316/.374/.487 for the minor league team and ranks second in the team on batting average. In 56 games, Colas has had 74 hits, 7 home runs, and 42 RBIs. On top of his incredible slashing numbers, Colas is also a force in the outfield. His sharp eye and rocket arm made his transition from pitcher to outfielder very smooth.

The upcoming season will be Oscar Colas’ first season with the MLB organization and his first season in the United States. It will be interesting to see how Colas’ versatility as a player impacts his game on the field. All in all, things are looking good for the White Sox.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game will be streaming on Peakcock and SiriusXM at 6:00 pm CT on Saturday, July 16th. And it will be rebroadcast on the MLB Network at 8:00 am CT on Sunday, July 17th.

