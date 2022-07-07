The Future is Looking Bright for the Cubs with Pete Crow-Armstrong

Once a year, we are given the incredible opportunity to see what the future of the MLB will look like. On one momentous field, the top prospects in baseball from across the league go head-to-head. This year, Pete Crow-Armstrong, ranked no. 3 of the Cubs’ top prospects will be representing the Cubs at this year’s Future’s Game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was snatched from the Mets in exchange for Trevor Williams and Javier Báez at last summer’s deadline. The Cubs were able to make the grab due to an injury to his non-throwing arm. He has been improving his swing with the Cubs since recovering from surgery in 2021. Although he missed most of his 2021 season, he has quickly proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Crow-Armstrong was named the Cubs’ 2022 Minor Leauge Player of the Month for April. And things are only looking up.

The 20-year-old California native has been having such a strong season that he earned a promotion from Low-A to High-A in May. In the 56 games between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the South Bend Cubs, he is hitting .315/.382/.523. He ranked up 9 home runs and 36 RBIs and has been playing exceptional defense in center field. Crow-Armstrong hopes to make waves at this year’s Futures Game. He also has hopes to play as well as his future teammate, Brennen Davis, did at last year’s Futures Game.

“I’ll give it what I’ve got and hopefully I’ll be able to do something close to what Brennen did last year,” Crow-Armstrong said, referencing Davis’ MVP performance that featured two home runs. “It was something I was working for this year, and it was nice to see a checkpoint hit.”

The future is looking so very bright for the Cubs. With their current winning streak, and the talent of the prospects to come, Cubs fans might just need blinders. Young, ferocious players like Crow-Armstrong, Christopher Morel, and Brennen Davis, may be exactly what the Cubs need to turn their winning streak into a winning season.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game game will be streaming on Peakcock and SiriusXM at 6:00 pm CT on Saturday, July 16th. And it will be rebroadcast on the MLB Network at 8:00 am CT on Sunday, July 17th.

