Tim Anderson should start All Star Game despite playing in only 54 games

Going into the last 24 hours of voting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is leading Bo Bichette in All Star Voting with 55% of the vote. Fan voting is the main source for the All Star starting position players, while pitchers, relievers, and bench players are chosen by coaches, players, and now even the commissioner’s office.

Despite only playing 54 games this season, Anderson has a strong lead and is expected to be the starting shortstop on July 19th in Dodgers Stadium.

Anderson has had an up and down year for a widely considered underachieving White Sox team. His strikeout percentage is the lowest of his career and he is hitting .314 which is sure to impress the voters.

However, he only has four multi-hit games and no home runs since returning back on June 20th after missing nearly a month. It also seems like the voters did not take into account defense, where Anderson already has 10 errors matching last years total, and has a -2 defensive runs saved.

Anderson has also been a steady bat at the top of the lineup all year, much more than the inconsistent but more powerful Bichette. Anderson leads Bichette in average, WAR, stolen bases, strikeouts, and OBP. Those results may change as the season continues, but Anderson has been more consistent on the field while being a bright light on a cloudy 2022 White Sox season.

all of tim anderson's leadoff hits this season pic.twitter.com/a9wNn3YxFO — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 3, 2022

But what Anderson really brings over Bichette is a flair and edge that attracts a ton of viewers. He flipped off a fan earlier this year and had a dust up with Josh Donaldson and the Yankees. He also had maybe the most dramatic regular season home run of the year last year with the walk-off against the Yankees at the Field of Dreams.

Anderson has been what younger baseball fans beg for when it comes to energy and passion on the field, and all signs point to him being awarded his first All Star Game start, and second straight appearance.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE