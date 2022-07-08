The Chicago Bulls began Summer League with a gritty overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks

The Chicago Bulls began their Summer League campaign on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. The game on Friday was the first of five Summer League games for the Bulls. The Bulls went on to win 100-99 in overtime. The Bulls mounted a late comeback to force overtime at 90-90 that was marked by this Marko Simonović dunk.

The Bulls barely pulled ahead in overtime to secure the victory. Marko Simonović was huge for the Bulls down the stretch. He drew a foul and intentionally split his foul shots with 0.7 seconds left in overtime which gave the Bulls the lead at 100-99 and the win.

Fans will recognize Marko Simonović and Malcolm Hill from last season’s Bulls roster. Recent 1st-round draft pick Dalen Terry joined them in the starting lineup, as did Carlik Jones and Justin Lewis. Fans can view the complete Bulls Summer League Roster here.

Marko Simonović set the tone for the Bulls as he recorded their first 6 points. Simonović finished the game with 27 points while shooting 10-19. He also recorded 13 rebounds in 30 minutes which included this impressive putback dunk.

Marko Simonovic cleaning up the glass with a putback dunk!#NBA2K23SummerLeague Live Now on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/IvrXwQanY9 — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

Simonović spent much of last season with the Windy City Bulls and will be looking to cement a spot in the Bulls’ NBA rotation this season. Friday’s game was a step in that direction for Simonović. Malcolm Hill was also impressive as he finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds in 27 minutes. Hill is under contract this season as a two-way player.

Dalen Terry will be watched most closely by fans throughout Summer League. Many will be curious about what they can expect from the Bulls’ only rookie this season. Fans can get to know Terry’s game a little better here.

Terry recorded 9 points and 6 assists in 31 minutes in his first Summer League game. The 6’7″ wing had a fair amount of ball-handling responsibilities in his first game. As expected, Terry’s passing skills were also on display.

Dalen Terry drops a no-look dime to Justin Lewis Watch Live on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/1NtBePg9LK — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

Terry also received his very first technical foul. He was whistled for hanging on the rim after this dunk. Despite that, Simonović found Terry on a clean outlet pass for this highlight dunk.

Marko Simonovic hits Dalen Terry in stride on the break 🎯 MAVS/BULLS Live on ESPNU pic.twitter.com/BezTID8wAG — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

The Bulls were down 47-33 at halftime and went on to trail nearly the entire second half. The young team showed a lot of fight down the stretch and teased several comebacks before forcing OT. Despite the victory, turnovers plagued the Bulls in this game. The Bulls committed 21 turnovers compared to 15 by the Mavericks. That shouldn’t be a surprise because much of this roster is still getting used to playing with one another.

Watching some of these young players grow as Summer League continues should be interesting. This impressive comeback should bring the Bulls a great deal of momentum as they progress through Summer League.

Marko Simonovic, Dalen Terry & Malcolm Hill Hug after the Bulls win pic.twitter.com/fRLSjB3jrZ — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) July 8, 2022

The Bull’s next Summer League game is on Sunday, July 20th. Fans can view the complete Summer League schedule here.

