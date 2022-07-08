Former Blackhawks Defender Duncan Keith Retires

Just a couple hours ago, 17 year defender, Duncan Keith decides to hang up his skates. Drafted by the Blackhawks in the 2nd Round in 2002. He spent a 16 year career in Chicago, then getting traded to Edmonton where he played a season. He won 3 Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in his career. Now, he is moving on and we wish him the best. Happy trails, Duncan!

Word is Duncan Keith of the Edmonton Oilers has decided to retire. The 38-year-old has one year left on his deal at $5.54 million AAV.

Heck of a career, two-time Norris Trophy winner and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2022

He was a key part of Blackhawks 1st line defense. Some may argue he was the greatest defender on Chicago Blackhawks. No defender on the Blackhawks has played more games than he has. He also is 2nd in points and assists among Blackhawk defensemen.

As a result of his retirement, Chicago will be hit with a recapture penalty losing over $5.5M in the 2022-23 season and $1.5M the next.

