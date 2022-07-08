The Feherty Classic takes place in the Chicagoland area in September

David Feherty has been around golf for most of his life and now he’s bringing an event to the Chicagoland area that is made for avid golfers and those new to the sport.

The Feherty Classic is set to take place on Sept. 27th at Bolingbrook Golf Club and will feature a 9-hole skins game with former Chicago Sports athletes Ryan Dempster, Jeremy Roenick, Harold Baines and Jalen Rose as well as Pat Perez. Also in attendance will be trick shot artist Dan Boever. The event raises money for charity and is something Feherty looks forward to each year as it brings together golf, entertainment and overall fun.

“It’s a really intimate experience. An inside the ropes experience,” Feherty said. “If you like where you can get close up with these guys and maybe learn a bit more about them as well.”

Perez will take on the three athletes while Boever will show off his incredible trick shot skill at the event as well. Following the event there will be a live Q&A,allowing fans to get the inside story on the event and how it was put on.

Feherty thinks that this is a good way for anyone to learn more about the game as well.

“Particularly at the trick show, Dan is amazing what he can do, it’s just the kind of thing that gets people engaged,” Feherty said. “Makes the game fun. To see these guys that are titans in their own sports out there playing golf which is not their arena against a really good PGA Tour pro, it’s just the sort of thing that peaks interest in the game for anybody that’s watching. Whether they are golfing or not.”

For Feherty, it was an event like this in the past held by Tiger Woods that gave him the idea to bring one to Chicago himself.

“Well, I did one of them with Mark O’Meara and Tiger Woods a few years ago, the opening of Tiger’s new golf course,” Feherty said. “There was about a thousand people that came out to watch the guys play and they were live mic’d and it was done so well that I felt like if we got a couple more local celebrities in there, local area guys, legends, and raise some money for charity and add in there the standup, the interview and the trick shot show, it would be a fun day for people and a way to make money for those kids charities.

Attendance for the Feherty Classic is very limited with 1,000 tickets sold and those tickets will be available on Tuesday, July 12th on the official site for the event.

You can also find out more info on the Feherty Classic as well as the full schedule on the website as well.

