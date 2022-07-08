Javier Baez returns to the Windy City for the first time since being dealt the the Mets at the trade deadline last July.

“El Mago” made his long awaited return to Chicago on Thursday. Prior to Thursday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox, Baez took some time to speak to reporters. Javier Baez seemed content with his move to Detroit stating, “I’m happy and you know, everything happens for a reason.”

Baez went on to give a message to Cubs fans:

“Tell them I love them,” Baez said from Guaranteed Rate Field. “I feel the same way, as they always showed love to me. The Cub fans are incredible fans. Many other players come up to me and ask me how good are the fans in Chicago because they see them from the other side. It’s very special to be a Cub fan. This will always be home for me. I got a tattoo with the Cub logo (on my right arm). Winning for them is something nobody can take from you. It just was very special to be a part of the Cubs organization in the past.”

Javy fondly remembers the memories he has with the 2016 World Series team. “That’s something that nobody can take from you.”

Going up against his former cross-town rival, Javy was met with a mix of cheers and boos as he stepped into the box for his first at bat. He went on to go 1-4 with a solo home run in the 4th inning off White Sox pitcher, Dylan Cease. This homer proved crucial as the Tigers went on to win 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel.

Detroit has now won five straight following their four game series sweep of the Guardians in the series prior. Game two of this four game set begins Friday at 7:10 CT with Lucas Giolito (5-4 4.90 ERA) projected to take on Tarik Skubal (5-7 4.06 ERA).

