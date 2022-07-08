We take a look at some Chicago Cubs prospects that climbed and fell the latest MLB prospects list

As a new MLB 100 prospect rankings list is released, four Cubs prospects are on the move, with one new name cracking the ranks. The Chicago Cubs are having an as-expected season so this year with a record of 34-48, sitting 3rd in the division, while 12,0 games back of the division-leading, Milwaukee Brewers. That being said, the future is looking a little brighter with some potential stars playing at Wrigley in the coming years.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way. The Cubs most MLB-ready prospect, OF Brennen Davis, moves back 15 spots (currently ranked 29). Here is Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reasons for his current ranking.

“Davis got off to a rough start with a .195 average and .585 OPS in 22 games at Triple-A Iowa and then underwent back surgery, hurting his stock further.”

The 22-year-old underwent back surgery in early June, cutting his season short and of course, pushing back his MLB debut at least another year. Davis slashed .260/.375/.494 with 19 home runs in the 2021 season, giving Cubs fans a reason to believe he may be a part of the franchise’s future success.

The second highest-rated prospect on the list is 18-year-old, right-handed batting shortstop, Cristian Hernandez (currently ranked 68, previously ranked 75). Only being 18, his MLB ETA is not until 2025, but that is no reason to not be excited for a guy, according to MLB.com has

“physical comparisons to a young Alex Rodriguez and Manny Machado as an amateur in the Dominican Republic, and some scouts considered him the best prospect in the 2020 international class”

There is a reason a guy like Hernandez is ranked and spoken so highly of at his age, and that is because of his five-tool potential. In the 2021 season, Hernandez slashed .285/.398/.424 with 21 stolen bases and 5 home runs with a beautiful swing, in 47 games in the Dominican Summer League. He also stands at 6’2″/175 which leads to think his strength is only going to improve along with his power as time goes on. So far in 2022, Hernandez is slashing .292/.365/.385 with only 1 stolen base and 2 home runs through 18 games. As a Cubs fan, this is absolutely a player I cannot wait to see once he’s called up.

The second most MLB-ready Cubs prospect and the third highest-ranked player is the left-handed-hitting outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong (currently ranked 79, previously ranked 86). Armstrong, originally drafted by the Mets 19th overall, in the 2020 draft was traded to the Cubs in 2021, included in the Javier Báez trade. Armstrong is a tremendous defensive outfielder with a quick bat and full of offensive potential, MLB.com calls him

“The top outfield defender in the 2020 Draft, Crow-Armstrong is a no-doubt center fielder with Gold Glove potential. He covers tremendous ground with his quickness and instincts, and he also possesses solid arm strength”

Armstrong is currently playing in the A+ level at age 20 with an MLB ETA of 2024. He stands at 6’0″/184 and is currently slashing .315/.382/.523 with 9 home runs and 14 stolen bases through 56 games this season. Another guy to keep a close eye on as he quickly climbs the ranks at a young age.

The final Cubs prospect to reach the MLB top 100 list is a new face, Kevin Alcantara (currently ranked 98). The right-handed-hitting outfielder stands at a whopping 6’6″/188 and is currently 19 years old, playing at A level. Alcantara currently has a slash line of .270/.362/.475 along with 10 home runs, 8 stolen bases, and 54 RBIs through 69 games so far this year. Along with Alcantara’s height, comes his speed, making him an even more impactful defensive outfielder and baserunner. MLB.com also praises his bat speed along with his raw power, and exit velocity, all combined with a high baseball IQ.

“With his bat speed, projectable strength and the leverage in his long frame, he creates well-above-average raw power and exit velocities.” “Not only is he physically gifted, but he’s also an intelligent player with a strong work ethic.”

As I stated earlier, we may not see these players make their MLB debuts for possibly a couple more years, but it’s hard not to get excited for the potential future stars of the franchise, and see them contribute to another world championship.

