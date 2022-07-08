Owen Caissie Celebrates his birthday with a walk-off grand slam for the South bend Cubs

Caissie decided to start celebrating his birthday a little early this year. Just two hours before his 20th birthday, hitting with two outs in the bottom of the 9th, Owen Caissie slugged a walk-off grand slam that gave the South Bend Cubs an 8-6 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Owen Caissie's last swing as a teenager… a 2-out, walk-off grand slam!

A @hoosierlottery home run none of us will ever forget! pic.twitter.com/7YmXxKBqrb — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 8, 2022

Owen Caissie, the young Canadian firecracker, moved from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend Cubs after playing just 22 games at Low-A. A move that surprised some fans and players. Their concerns grew louder when Caissie failed to deliver at the beginning of the season.

After going hitless in his first four games with the South Bend Cubs and batting .138 with no home runs in the first few months of the season, Caissie needed to come back with a bang. On May 8th, he went yard for the first time and is now batting .325 with seven home runs and 11 doubles. And has since continued his climb.

This most recent grand slam isn’t just an early birthday present or an ordinary win, it puts the South Bend Cubs in first place in the West Division. A narrow victory over Wisconsin who were just one game short of taking first. Caissie figures that this will be a night he won’t forget soon.

In an interview with Luis Verdugo, Caissie was quoted saying: “It’s the last hit I’ll ever have as a teenager, so I’ll never forget it.”

Young all-star players like Owen Caissie, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Brennen Davis, and Cristian Hernandez are sure to light a spark in the Cubs’ upcoming season that won’t be easily put out.

