Did the Chicago Blackhawks get better with the 2022 NHL draft picks?

The 2022 NHL Draft Selection for the Chicago Blackhawks has come and gone, with many trades, which has shaped up the Blackhawks future and has had Chicago fans buzzing all over the internet in regard to the big moves.

In an effort to maintain the Blackhawks credibility towards being a fierce competitor in the league, the general manager ensured the team started off the right way and received the best quality list of prospects available upon doing so, even if it meant offloading well-rounded talent such as Alex Debrincat, who simply was not meant to be in the plans for the rebuild of the Blackhawks.

Even Kirby Dach was sent-away via trade to Montreal for a first round 13th pick and third round 66th pick.

Why both could not fit into the plans for the team simply stood as the general manger had two commodities that had fetched excellent returns for the team with an opportunity to look for a new dynasty like team to come fourth in the coming season or next.

With a salary cap hit of just over $20 million USD, and recent news breaking of defenseman Duncan Keith retiring and the Blackhawks team retaining just over $5.5 million USD, of his contract this upcoming 2022/2023 season.

It takes away from somewhat of a less fortunate situation, where the team could of used that money for a veteran piece and steady goaltender, but now deal with a rather go with one and take a steal type of option player here for the say.

How will the 2022 NHL Draft Picks affect the line-up for Chicago Blackhawks?

After observing the choices and the various options the team had chosen to go with, it is evident that they were building for more of an offensive-defensive team, with no limit to the expense of signing a star-goaltender worth a long-term hefty contract leaving the cap space open. Unless one of the draft picks is utilized come the 2022 Free Agency and there is by-chance a sign and trade option in that manner for the Blackhawks for another depth position piece, in my opinion perhaps an all-star goaltender caliber player.

To be more of a defensive team, two first round picks were focused on a defensive player, with great length, with modest size and weight. But good agility that would keep the team competitive during high stake games with the pressure on Chicago at times, and help bolster the defense overall.

The Blackhawks also set the tone for winger and centers that will develop well under the coaching staff and give that edge and relief to the great power forwards in Toews and Kane, but also manage to play well with forwards such as Dylan Strome, and Andrew Shaw.

Any Goalie Suggestions?

Their are a list of goaltenders entering the free agency, the three most notable being: Darcy Kuemper, Thomas Greiss, and Martin Jones.

Kuemper coming off a Stanley Cup championship run will be a free agent, his attributes are just peaking at their finest and the most important factor to look at is he will be a force to be reckoned with if he could play the way he did in the playoffs with a defensive-minded Colorado Avalanche team.

Greiss did his best to help Detroit as the team did pick up slack at some parts of the season with his veteran experience, and could perhaps be the temporary fix for the goalie woes, after the team had acquired goalie Peter Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jones is unlike both goalies above. He is younger in age at 32, is due for somewhat of a pay raise that maybe benefit Chicago’s long-term solution and give the team that added slack to work with, that may give them the edge to be more of a well-balanced to well-rounded team. Jones kept his previous team in battles during the previous season and it had shifted the focus to many general managers attention.

