MLB revealed their All-Star pitching staffs and reserves this afternoon, but Dylan Cease was nowhere to be spotted. The absence of the White Sox’s ace on the list only proves that All-Star voting is a popularity contest. There are very few American League pitchers that are better than Cease, let alone nine.

Dylan Cease’s All-Star Performance

Tim Anderson earns the only spot in this year’s All-Star Game for the Sox. It’s frustrating to see above-average players get selected over Cy Young candidates, but it happens every year. Cease has certainly been the best pitcher on Chicago this season, posting a 2.45 ERA (5th best in the AL) in 17 games started. On top of that, he ranks 2nd in strikeouts with 133 and also boasts a WHIP of 1.23.

Cease has been solid all year, but his performances recently have been unreal. In his last 8 starts, he owns a 0.60 ERA in 45.1 innings pitched. Cease had a stretch from May 29-June 26 where he did not allow a run in 5 starts. This stretch was enough to earn the 26-year-old Pitcher of the Month for the month of June. The award was well-deserved, but apparently not enough to give Cease his first All-Star appearance.

Cease’s Improvement in a few Categories

This season, the 4th-year-starter has improved in ERA, WHIP, and OPP AVG. He has improved in these categories every year since he made his debut in 2019. His growth and improvement is exciting for White Sox fans. Cease looks like the pitcher Sox fans hoped he would be and more. He will be the best pitcher in Chicago for a while, maybe even the best pitcher in the American League.

Although disappointing, Dylan Cease’s absence from the All-Star Game does not change the fact that he is having a career year. His Cy Young chances are only increasing with every dominant outing. If anything, this snub will only give him more motivation.

