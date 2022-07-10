Ian Happ will be playing in his very first All-Star Game later this month at Dodger Stadium.

Reserves for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were announced on Sunday afternoon. Cubs fans will be happy to hear that Ian Happ will join teammate Willson Contreras in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Ian Happ has been having a career year for the Chicago Cubs and is well-deserving of this honor.

The switch-hitting outfielder has been much improved from the right side of the plate this season. In years past, starting Happ against left-handed pitchers could’ve been seen as somewhat of a liability. Happ’s hard work is paying off and it shows with his .277/.372/.449 slash line. Combine that with his 40 RBIs, defense, and production from both sides of the plate, and it’s no surprise that Happ made his first All-Star team this season.

IAN HAPP IS AN ALL-STAR. Congratulations to @ihapp_1 on being named to the NL All-Star team! pic.twitter.com/m9Zmqyc2KR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 10, 2022

Ian Happ has the potential to become a cornerstone player for the Chicago Cubs. Although, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, there is a lot of trade speculation involving Happ. Ian Happ has been vocal about wanting to stay with the Cubs and how much he enjoys playing at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ wants to be a Chicago Cub for life: "This is the best place in the world to play baseball with this fanbase. I would love nothing more than to be a Cub for life." Via @thekapman https://t.co/FW9VgIxGAW pic.twitter.com/ExK52jFzem — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 9, 2022

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ have both been very vocal about their hopes to remain with the Cubs. For Happ and Contreras alike, their time with the organization is likely ending at the trade deadline.

Watching Ian Happ grow and develop with the Cubs has been a joy to watch for fans. Any player has their fair share of critics and doubters. Thankfully, This All-Star selection should certainly help silence some of them. Cubs Manager David Ross revealed how much this selection meant to Ian.

#Cubs Ian Happ is headed to his 1st career All-Star game. David Ross said Ian starting crying when he found out. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 10, 2022

If Happ’s time in Chicago is nearing its end, this All-Star selection will be a satisfying end to Happ’s time in Chicago. Happ has given fans plenty of memories from being selected 9th overall in 2015, homering on the very first pitch of the 2018 season, starting ‘The Compound’ podcast when COVID-19 temporarily shut down the 2020 regular season, as well as many others.

This All-Star selection is a testament to the hard work that Ian Happ has put in for the Cubs’ organization and the long road that led to this breakout season. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 19th at 6:30 pm CT. The game will be shown on FOX live from Dodger Stadium.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE