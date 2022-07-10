Ja Morant claims he would beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in a game of basketball

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is an easy player to root for. Watching him come out of Murray State and win the Rookie of the Year award in a stacked draft class and then develop into a star quickly has been fun to watch.

Heck, I wish the Chicago Bulls would have done a better job tanking that year so they could have landed him. But that’s another story.

Morant plays with a level of confidence that sometimes toes the line of cockiness but he can back it up on the court. However, his latest comments that have gone viral may have gone a little too far.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Morant had nothing but praise for Michael Jordan when he was brought up but then revealed he would beat him one-on-one.

“I wish I would’ve played in his generation, though,” Morant said on Michael Jordan via Bleacher Report. “Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would’ve cooked him, too. Nobody got more confidence then 12. I’m never go and say nobody gon’ beat me in one-on-one or anything.”

Morant has a ton of confidence and rightfully so. We get what he’s trying to say here. However, this is the damn GOAT in Michael Jordan we are talking about so we have to be realistic here. But LeBron? Go ahead and go off Ja.

