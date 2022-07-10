Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had an interesting update on Lonzo Ball’s knee injury and it doesn’t sound too good

Lonzo Ball missed much of last season with a bone-bruise injury to his left knee. Ball was only able to play in 35 games last season and the Chicago Bulls sorely missed him in the playoffs. There has been some uncertainty this offseason regarding Ball’s health and whether or not he’ll be healthy when the regular season rolls around.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan recently revealed that Lonzo is progressing with his lingering injury. Fans can view Donovan’s full quote here.

Billy Donovan, speaking on the ESPN2 broadcast, said Lonzo Ball is making "steady progress" in his rehabilitation from the bone bruise that predated his left meniscus surgery. Did acknowledge everyone wishes the progress was "faster." Ball didn't play again after January. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 10, 2022

Even with this update, the timeline for Ball’s recovery remains unclear. On June 23rd, Bulls GM Marc Eversley stated that he hopes Ball will be a full participant once training camp begins in September.

There's still uncertainly with Lonzo Ball's knee. Asked if Ball would be playing in regular-season games right now if season was going on, Marc Eversley defers to training staff. "I certainly hope" he'll be a full participant in training camp next fall, Eversley adds. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) June 24, 2022

Lonzo Ball was a floor general for the Bulls last season. The offense was much more efficient when he was on the court. Missing him for a chunk of next season would be highly detrimental to the Bulls. Ball’s defense and catch-and-shoot capabilities are not easily replaced.

Thankfully for the Bulls, they are very deep at the point guard position. The other point guards on their roster include Alex Caruso, Coby White, Goran Dragic, and Ayo Dosumnu. Some speculate that Dalen Terry can also shoulder some point guard responsibilities.

For now, fans will have to wait for a more concrete update regarding Lonzo Ball’s health. Thankfully, the point guard position is in good hands with the Bull’s roster depth.

