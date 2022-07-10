The Chicago Cubs will be sellers at the deadline but which players will stick around?

The Chicago Cubs organization has to face some tough decisions as the trade deadline quickly approaches here in July. The team itself is currently not in position to make a postseason run, meaning there is some retooling and rebuilding on the horizon.

Certain pieces, such as Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are long-tenured players, but their value in the market may mean their days in Wrigley are limited. With so many futures uncertain, who are three players that will likely remain with the team beyond the trade deadline?

Patrick Wisdom

Some may not see Wisdom as a long-term solution at the hot corner, citing his extended struggles with high strikeout numbers and occasional fielding error. However, Wisdom has proven himself valuable and reliable as a hitter, despite his disproportional strikeout numbers. At this point in the 2022 season, Wisdom is leading the Cubs lineup in terms of runs, home runs, and runs batted in. Without Wisdom’s contributions during offensive droughts, this Cub’s offense, which thrives in terms of on-base percentage yet ranks 10th in the National League in RBI’s, would hardly compete in high-scoring outings.

Wisdom’s high-strikeout rate, currently first in the NL, may dissuade trade partners from making a move for the veteran, but his dependability to drive in runners in scoring position and versatility may signify a longer future in the Windy City.

PATRICK WISDOM CRUSHES A GRAND SLAM TO WAVELAND 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mCO5i4GVyo — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) July 1, 2022

Andrelton Simmons

It can tough to argue to Simmons extending his time with the Cubs considering how short his stint has been to this point. As a member of the Cubs, Simmons has only seen action in 33 games so far, and only managed to produce one extra-base hit in that entire run. It’s no major revelation that Simmons struggles at the plate, but his value to the organization comes in his elite defensive versatility. Both Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal have spent time on the injured list throughout the season, and when Hoerner went down with injury it was Simmons who stepped into his place without missing a beat defensively.

The infield is a portion of the team that could see plenty of overhauling throughout the trade deadline, but Simmons is a valuable, experienced player whose defensive prowess could keep him safe from being moved.

Nico Hoerner praised Andrelton Simmons for how he has gone about giving advice about playing shortstop. Said it’s more back-and-forth conversation than Simmons telling him how to do things. Called Simmons “an incredible baseball mind.” pic.twitter.com/izl2d0XYcI — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 25, 2022

Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks name has appeared in trade rumors for multiple years at this point. While not a workhorse starting pitcher at 32, Hendricks is still reliable and was one of the pieces that held enough appeal to start speculation about where he may be traded. However, in his most recent outing on the mound against the Brewers, Hendricks left after only three innings due to shoulder soreness. This ailment, similar to the soreness Hendricks experienced at the beginning of June, has depreciated his market value significantly and will leave him sidelined for at least two weeks on the injured list.

The timeline for Hendrick’s return does leave for some time before the August 2nd deadline for Hendricks to showcase his recovery and compile potential trade partners to move. However, it’s more than likely that The Professor won’t be a trade piece.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE