Tim Anderson is headed back to the All-Star Game

It’s been a long time coming. White Sox shortstop, Tim Anderson, will be the first Sox shortstop to start in the All-Star Game since Luis Aparicio in 1970. After being so close to getting an at-bat during last year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, this has got to feel good.

Tim Anderson shared these words after his team’s 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Friday: “I just have to continue to keep going and keep growing. You know it means a lot for people to be paying attention and root for me and vote for me. I’ll forever be thankful for them making that happen.”

Anderson’s victory over Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays was narrow. In the final ballot tally on Friday, Anderson received 55% of the vote and Bichette received 45%. The victory is well deserved. This season, Anderson has been one of the league’s most consistent hitters. He is no doubt an all-star.

Hey now, TA’s an All-Star STARTER! 🌟 Tim Anderson has been voted by baseball fans as the American League starting shortstop at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/vTg2wsmt28 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 8, 2022

Even with a 3-for-24 start to the homestand, he is hitting .316 with 5 homers, 10 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored. Anderson is one of the most formidable hitters in all of baseball. If he scores just 4 more homers, he will join Minnie Miñoso, Alexei Ramírez, and Ray Durham as the only players in White Sox history to put up over 100 home runs and over 100 stolen bases.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT. Dylan Cease is a very strong candidate to join Anderson at the All-Star Game. Make sure to tune in to find out the complete All-Star Roster.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE