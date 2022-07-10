Willson Contreras and his brother William make history together

A lot may be up in the air for Willson Contreras in terms of the 2023 season, but his skill as a player has never been in question. Willson Contreras, Cubs catcher, will be playing alongside his brother, Atlanta Braves catcher, William Contreras at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. An honor that both brothers dreamed of, but never knew could become a reality. The two brothers will be the first brothers to start in an All-Star game since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992. This will be Willson’s 3rd All-Star game. And William’s first, who made this year’s roster as a reserve after Bryce Harper was sidelined due to a fractured left thumb.

Willson Contreras (C) and William Contreras (DH) will be the first brothers to start the All-Star Game for the same league (NL) in the same year for the first time since Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. did it in 1992. H/T @MLB pic.twitter.com/RGsxwGbEU4 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 10, 2022

Willson Contreras will not only be playing alongside his brother, but he also joins Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett as the only other Cubs catcher in franchise history to start in three All-Star games. Another crown achievement. But what does this mean for Contreras getting traded? Here’s what we know:

Willson Contreras is putting up killer numbers. In 71 games this season, he is slashing .274/.392/.498 (.890 OPS) with 10 homers and 35 RBIs. Contreras ranks in the top 15% or better in average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard hit rate, xWOBA, wOBA, and pop time. Contreras is the longest-tenured player in the Cubs’ organization. And he has no desire to leave.

“To wear the Cubs jersey in the All-Star Game, I’m proud of that,” said the veteran Contreras, who signed with the Cubs as a 17-year-old kid out of Venezuela. “This is my house. This is my home. It’s been my home for 14 years. I don’t think many players can say that. “The first time that I got here was in 2009 and nobody was here. I’ve seen everybody come to this club. And wearing the jersey of the Cubs, it really means a lot to me. It’s going to mean a lot to my family, because they gave me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player.”

Despite the talent, the Cubs are having an awful season. This year, they hold the 5th worst record in baseball, and they are looking to switch things up. But the question still must be asked, why would they trade one of their best players? The Cubs are going through a rebuilding phase. They desperately need change if they want to see an improvement next season. And trading Contreras could potentially bring in some fresh talent. Or, it could leave a serious hole in the Cubs’ hitting lineup. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on FOX.

