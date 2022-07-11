Dan Hampton paid a visit to his teammate Steve “Mongo” McMichael

The Chicago Bears family received some bad news a few years back when it was revealed that Steve “Mongo” McMichael was battling ALS. Since then, Mongo has continued to fight the disease as it’s taking a toll on his body.

In his journey, several of McMichael’s teammates have come by to pay him a visit and check in on him during this battle. And the latest was one of his teammates on the defensive line.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, recently shared a photo of Dan Hampton paying a visit to his teammate and posing for a photo. The photo is tough to see as you can see how this disease is really impacting Mongo and his body. Take a look below:

Mongo continues to fight and really could use our prayers as this battle goes on.

