Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner is proving he should be a main piece for the future

The Chicago Cubs are heading for another year of being sellers at the deadline. This is something that Cubs fans do not like to hear on their end. Even though this has not been a great year for the Cubs there has been some positives up this point in the season.

Some of those positive moments are Seiya Suzuki making his debut, the arrival of Christopher Morel, glimpses of Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele on the mound, among other moments as well. Another positive that cannot go unnoticed is the success of Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner this season.

The former 2018 first round pick by the Cubs in Hoerner is having a fantastic year at the plate and in the field.

With the trade deadline fast approaching names like all star catcher Willson Contreras, outfielder Ian Happ, among others in the bullpen who possibly are on their way out the door in the next few weeks.

One player who will not be going anywhere anytime soon is Hoerner. The talented shortstop is under club control through 2025.

The Cubs won four straight series before the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Three out of the four teams in the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves right in the thick of things for playing well into October.

Hoerner takes a lot of pride in both offense and defense for Cubs

Hoerner had a lot to do with winning those series against teams toward the top of the standings. He comes into play Sunday against the Dodgers hitting .307, an OBP of .342, slugging .430 and an OPS of .757.

It has not only been at the plate where Hoerner has flourished. Hoerner is flashing the leather In the field. Coming into the Dodgers series he has only committed 6 errors in the field, plus a DWAR of 1.3.

Not just the best shortstop in #Chicago, but one of the best in baseball! 🙌🏽 @nico_hoerner #cubs pic.twitter.com/fgFIJnSFZU — Justin Roman (@LiveWithRoman) July 10, 2022

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Hoerner went on to discuss how much he works on his craft in everything he does in baseball. His quote below from that interview really has shown this season.

“Playing the complete game is something I take a lot of pride in” Hoerner said. “My favorite players growing up always did it.”

Hoerner has had a successful season so far in 2022 because he has been able to stay on the field. Hoerner has played in 71 games this year which is a career high in his short big league career. Hopefully the major injuries are in the past for him and he can continue to stay healthy and remain on the field.

Will Hoerner be Cubs future shortstop?

Where will Hoerner play in the future? That will be seen moving forward as their have been rumors flying that the Cubs will make a play for one of the top free agent shortstops in the upcoming free agent class.

We have seen Hoerner play well at other positions besides shortstops at the major league level for the Cubs. He has played well at second, thurd, and even has some reps under his belt in the outfield. Hoerner was a finalist for the Gold Glove award at second base during the 2020 season. Versatility is very underrated and something that makes Hoerner that much more valuable for the Cubs future plans.

The Cubs are still a year or two from getting back to competing like they were from the 2015 season through the 2020. There is no reason why an organization like the Cubs should be rebuilding twice in the last ten years. One guy that definitely should be here once the Cubs are again in the postseason is Hoerner. Cubs fans are hoping that he is one of the main guys who help bring a championship back to the north side of Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE