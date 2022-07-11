The cause of death for Marion Barber was released Monday

Heat stroke took the life of former Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III, per a report first obtained by USA Today. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the report Monday. The death was ruled an accident.

Per the report from Tom Schad:

According to the autopsy report, one of the bathtub faucets in Barber’s apartment was running when officers arrived, and the unit’s thermostat was set to 91 degrees with the heat set to “on.” Officers also found exercise equipment in the unit. “Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” the coroner wrote in his report. Police wrote in the incident report that family members had not heard from Barber for six days prior to the date his body was found. They also noted that Barber “was known to have a history of medical problems and mental health concerns.”

Barber was discovered dead on June 1st. The 38-year-old ex-NFL player was in an apartment when a nearby tenant reported water was leaking from Barber’s locked residence.

It’s a tragic way for Marion Barber to go

Barber played for the Bears in 2011. In his lone season with the Bears and final season in the NFL, he scored six touchdowns and ran the ball for 422 yards. Barber made the Pro-Bowl in 2007. Barber was nicknamed “Marion the Barbarian” for his ferocity on the field.

The Bears sent out a statement on Twitter after the news of Barber’s death.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2022

