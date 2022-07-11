Top 5 Cubs players since World Series win

The Cubs’ World Series victory was a legendary feat in the sporting world. Defeating a 108 year drought. Currently, the Cubs are in a rebuilding phase. However, I’d like to take a look at some of the best players that have come out of Wrigley since being crowned World Series Champions to now.

First, I’ll start with an honorable mention:

Honorable Mention. Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks has played for the Cubs his entire career spanning from 2014. His career stats are a record of 87-61, 3.45 ERA, and over 1,000 Ks. Hendricks has one of the most interesting sinkers that has grazed the modern game. In 2016, his ERA was 2.13, finishing 16-8, through 30 starts. Let me tell ya, I wouldn’t want to face that 88 MPH sinker. Too nasty to handle. He is one heck of a pitcher, and tends to get the job done.

Anyways, now that I’ve done my honorable mention, here is the top 5:

5. Javier Baez

Baez played for Chicago from 2014-2021. I’ve never seen such sharp reflexes on a shortstop than I have with Baez. He played a significant part for the Cubs these past couple seasons. With strong reflexes and great speed, he is an absolute threat to other teams. He was the cover star for MLB the Show 20. In 2018, he played nearly every game, batting .290 at the plate. He is a beast.

4. Jon Lester

Lester was the pinnacle of the 2010s Cubs’ Pitching Rotation. With a career record of 200-117, 3.17 ERA, and nearly 2,500 Ks, Jon Lester carries an outstanding repertoire under his belt. Just retiring last season, he played in the league for over 15 years. From 2015 to 2020, he had many great outings for the Cubs. He is one of the best playoff pitchers in the last few decades. In the 26 postseason games he played, he retired 133 batters. That’s a little over 5 SOs a game. Lester was straight filth.

3. Willson Contreras

Contreras is one of the few remaining players still on the team that got a ring. He is the staple in the current Cubs organization. I don’t know about you, but when I think about Chicago Cubs in recent years, the 1st player I think of is him. He is the veteran of the current youth foundation. Chicago’s core looks up to Contreras and what was accomplished in 2016, so it can be repeated. He has played for the Cubs his entire MLB career. Hitting a career .260 batting average, Contreras is more likely than not going to get a hit per game. He is one of the better hitting catchers in the MLB today, which makes him completely unstoppable to opposing teams.

2. Kris Bryant

Do I really need a reason for why he is on this list? Bryant was a straight weapon for the Cubs. He played for Chicago from 2015-2021. With a career batting average of .279, he could get on base with ease. He was one of the biggest offensive threats the Cubs had. In 2016, he hit 39 homers and batted in 102 RBIs. Not only that, but Bryant can play 3rd Base and the entire outfield with his eyes closed. All I am going to say is dude can play.

1. Anthony Rizzo

Ah, yes. Numero uno. This one does not need much of an intro. Anthony Rizzo. Probably one of the best 1st baseman to ever grace Wrigley Field. Before getting traded to the Yankees, Rizzo was Chicago’s star attraction. Playing for the Cubs for nearly a decade (2012-2021), he played over 1,300 games in blue pinstripes. Rizzo is the complete package. Anthony Rizzo hit straight bombs for Chicago and his behavior on and off the field is what makes him #1.

Let me know your top 5 in the comments!

