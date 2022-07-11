Zach LaVine only met with Chicago Bulls during free agency

Zach LaVine recently signed a 5-year, $215.2 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls. There was a lot of talk around the league about where the former unrestricted free agent would end up signing. Many speculated that he could want to play in his former home and college town of Los Angeles. Some even went as far as to say that he could reunite with his former teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Some rumors are more far-fetched than others, but LaVine leaving the Bulls would’ve come as a shock to Chicago.

Today, Zach LaVine revealed that his mind was always set on Chicago. In fact, during free agency, he never even met with any other teams.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine said that he didn't meet with any other team in free agency. Zach said it would've been disrespectful to meet with another team. LaVine: "My heart was in Chicago." (Via @chicagobulls) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 11, 2022

This may not come as a surprise to Bulls fans. Especially because Zach LaVine is on a path toward becoming one of the greatest Chicago Bulls of all time. The 27-year-old has 2 All-Star appearances with the Bulls and already ranks third in franchise history for 3-pointers made. By the time this new contract expires he’ll likely be top 5 in nearly every major statistical category. (Fans can view the Bull’s complete list of franchise leaders here) I don’t believe fans were surprised to see him come back to Chicago, and I don’t think they should be surprised if his jersey is in the rafters someday.

LaVine was happy to sign back in Chicago. The “unfinished business” that LaVine mentions in this video must have been another deciding factor for him. The Bulls got off to an impressive start last season before injuries derailed what looked like a promising season.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls will be back with some reinforcements this October to deal with some of that unfinished business. Keep an eye out for the 2023 NBA Schedule to be released sometime next month.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE